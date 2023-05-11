Coláiste na Coiribe win first National Cup title

A late brace from Kassie RATHER saw Galway newbie’s Coláiste na Coiribe see past a much-fancied Presentation Secondary School, Wexford in Portlaoise AFC this afternoon (May 9).

The Connacht Champions opened the scoring mid-way through the first half as an inform Maeve Kenny saved the initial shot from Brona Garvey but Sophie Ní CHATHÁIN was well placed to empathically smash the ball in the back of the net.

Wexford responded within five minutes as Izzy FINNEY darted past the Galway defence to beat Gráinne Ni Fhéinneadha for a well-deserved equalizer.

Some quality football was played in the opening period with Caithlin Seoige, Sophie Ní Chatháin and Mollaí Nic Aodha very lively for Caroline Ní Ghriofa’s side. Likewise, Presentation scholars Emma Cullen, Aisling Roche and Niamh White were outstanding.

The stalemate remained as the teams went in 1-1 at the interval.

A moment of magic from Kassie RATHER saw the Galway student score straight from a free-kick 30 yards out near the side-line with the high ball deceiving Kenny for Galway’s second of the afternoon 11 minutes from time.

The momentum was with Coláiste na Coiribe as Wexford fought hard for a late equaliser. However, the Galway girls were to net a third soon after.

Kassie RATHER scored her brace five minutes later with a delightful strike on goal ensuring the silverware for the Connacht starlets.

A stunning performance from both teams on the day, which was a brilliant conclusion to this season’s Cup campaign.

Coláiste na Coiribe will also contest the FAI Schools Minor Girls National Cup title next Tuesday in Birr Town AFC (1.0). Their opposition on the day will be Presentation Secondary School, Kilkenny. No doubt the Galway outfit will be looking to make it a double in quick succession.

COLÁISTE NA COIRIBE, GAILLIMH | Gráinne Ni Fhéinneadha, Holly Treacy ©, Jasmine Ní Threasaigh, Zainab Rather, Jessica Talbóid, Bróna Garvey, Mollaí Nic Aodha, Caitlin Seoige, Mollaí ní Ráinne, Kassie Rather, Sophie Ní Chatháin

SUBS USED | Líle Conners for Na Ráinne (46), Órnath Ni hIarnáin for Nic Aodha (68),

SUBS NOT USED |Emily Kavanagh, Katie Nic an Adhaistair, Isabella Ni Mhaonaigh, Amelia Lynch Spellman, Carole Ni Mhacáin, Jane Anne Acton, Éabha Nic Citric, Ellen Stenson, Gaia Menarini, Maggie Daly

TEACHER | Caroline Ní Ghriofa COACHES | Gerry Carroll, Erin Lynch

PRESENTATION SECONDARY SCHOOL, WEXFORD | Maeve Kenny, Caoimhe Carley, Lucia Donohoe, Eimear Roche, Lauren Kehoe, Olivia Morris, Aisling Roche, Zara Corrigan, Emma Cullen ©, Izzy Finney, Niamh White

SUBS USED | Ellen Goggin for Morris (61), Muireann Hynes for Carley (67),

SUBS NOT USED | Lily McLoughlin, Isabel Morris, Holly Dooley, Sarah Kate Ryan, Aveen Ryan, Abi Law, Tegan Fortune, Keeley Delaney, Molly Stewart, Bronagh Kelly, Tara Cullen, Arwen Murphy, Millie Bates, Ella Crotty, Ella Hurley, Jolie Rankin, Aoibheann Rankin (injured)

TEACHERS | Scott Gaynor, Lydia Murphy

MATCH OFFICIAL | Victor Oladapo (Midlands)