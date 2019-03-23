Colaiste na Coiribe have been beaten by Borrisokane Community College in the All Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior C Hurling Final this afternoon. The Galway college found themselves behind from the start as Borrisokane took an early lead in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe. Despite a
Colaiste na Coiribe Lose Out In Senior C Hurling Final
