Colaiste na Coiribe Lose Out In Senior C Hurling Final

Colaiste na Coiribe have been beaten by Borrisokane Community College in the All Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior C Hurling Final this afternoon. The Galway college found themselves behind from the start as Borrisokane took an early lead in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe. Despite a second half rally for the Galway side it ended Borrisokane Community College 1-22 Colaiste na Coiribe 1-12.

