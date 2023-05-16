Coláiste na Coiribe girls complete All-Ireland Cup double

The extraordinary rise to prominence of Colaiste na Coiribe girl’s soccer continued in Birr this afternoon as the school’s Minor (U15) side completed the All-Ireland Cup double following a 2-1 victory over Presentation Kilkenny in Birr.

Having already won the Junior Cup title, Colaiste na Coiribe were chasing an unprecedented double, but they fell behind in this afternoon’s final early in the second half when Maeve Doherty scored from close range to open the scoring for the Kilkenny girls. Colaiste na Coiribe responded in style, however, and they were level less than a quarter of an hour later when Jessica Talbot found the net with a 35-yard screamer to make it 1-1.

The Kilkenny side thought they had taken the lead with just over ten minutes to go, but Chloe Tennyson’s effort was ruled out for handball, while Pres goalkeeper Isabelle Carroll had to make a smart save at the other end to deny Galway’s Ellen Stenson moments later. Just as extra time was looming large, Colaiste na Coiribe launched one final attack and it was Molly MacAodha who proved to be the hero with the match-winning goal right at the death.

Colaiste na Coiribe: Ni Fhéinne, Ni Mhacáin, Lynch-Spellman, Ni Mhaonaigh, Kavanagh, Talbot (capt), Ni Ráinne, Ni Threasaigh, Ni Shiochain, MacAodha, Nic an Aircheannaigh.