Coláiste Na Coirbe students take part in Safety for Schools

Written by on 24 December 2018

Four groups of Transition year students from Coláiste Na Coirbe pictured below in the Galway Black Dragon Kickboxing Gym with 8th Dan Black Belt Master Pete Foley, after a six week course in basic boxing/kickboxing, self Defence and the all important street awareness.
Big thanks to their PE teachers, Muinteoirs Nollaig and Oisin and indeed Coláiste Na Coirbe secondary school for entrusting Pete with training their students for a dozen years or so.
All students receive a nice certificate on completion coupled with some valuable life skills and practical advice on how to keep safe as they journey through life.
Pete has been teaching in secondary schools

for some 25 years now.

