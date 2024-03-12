Galway Bay FM

12 March 2024

~1 minutes read

Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar vs Scoil Pól Kilfinane (All-Ireland Senior C Hurling Final Preview with Evan Niland)

Share story:
Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar vs Scoil Pól Kilfinane (All-Ireland Senior C Hurling Final Preview with Evan Niland)

Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar stand just 60 minutes away from completing their historic season on a winning note when they play Limerick’s Scoil Pól Kilfinane on Friday (15th March) in the Masita All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior C Hurling Final.

The north east Galway school were crowned Connacht champions for the first time when they overcame St. Joseph’s The Bish.  And they added a national semi-final result with a 3-13 to 2-8 win over Gaelcholáiste Dhoire two Sundays ago thanks to goals from Harry Holmes, Cathal Maloney and Jamie Kelly.

The school also won a provincial Junior C crown back in December.

Leading up to the game, Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar joint manager Evan Niland (Johnny Waldron is the other joint manager) has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Dr. Daly Memorial Park on Friday is 1.30pm.

Share story:

Fixtures confirmed for 2024 All-Island Cup

The fixtures for the 2024 All-Island Cup Group Stage have been confirmed with the first round of games set to kick off on March 23rd.The competition invo...

Galway GAA Fixtures

Division 1 Football League Thu, 14 Mar, Venue: Corofin, (Round 1), Corofin V Killannin 20:00, Fri, 15 Mar, Venue: Tuam Stars, (Round 1), Tuam Stars V St M...

Aoife Raftery inspiring the next generation of Galway rally drivers

Two rural villages in County Galway are fast becoming centres of rising female talent in Irish motorsport. Craughwell’s Aoife Raftery,  the only female...

Dunmore and Connemara book places in Connacht Junior Cup Final

Dunmore Rugby Club and Connemara RFC are through to the Bank of Ireland Connacht Junior Cup Final after Semi-Final wins this afternoon. Dunmore beat Bucca...