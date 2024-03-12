Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar vs Scoil Pól Kilfinane (All-Ireland Senior C Hurling Final Preview with Evan Niland)

Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar stand just 60 minutes away from completing their historic season on a winning note when they play Limerick’s Scoil Pól Kilfinane on Friday (15th March) in the Masita All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior C Hurling Final.

The north east Galway school were crowned Connacht champions for the first time when they overcame St. Joseph’s The Bish. And they added a national semi-final result with a 3-13 to 2-8 win over Gaelcholáiste Dhoire two Sundays ago thanks to goals from Harry Holmes, Cathal Maloney and Jamie Kelly.

The school also won a provincial Junior C crown back in December.

Leading up to the game, Coláiste Mhuire Ballygar joint manager Evan Niland (Johnny Waldron is the other joint manager) has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Throw-in at Dr. Daly Memorial Park on Friday is 1.30pm.