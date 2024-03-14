Galway Bay FM

14 March 2024

Colaiste Einde go in search of All-Ireland glory

The excitement continues to build in Colaiste Einde on Threadneedle Road in Galway this week as the school prepares for Saturday’s All-Ireland Senior D Hurling Final in Tulla, Co Clare against St Mary’s Newport (Tipperary). Throw-in is at 12 noon and the game will be broadcast live on the Galway Bay FM website and on the GAA’s Youtube channel. After winning the Connacht final against Colaiste Croi Mhuire Spiddal 2-18 to 2-10, Colaiste Einde won an extraordinary All-Ireland semi-final against Dean Maguire of Carrickmore by 6-13 to 7-8 to book their place in the Niall McInerney Cup Final.

Endas led by 4-6 to 3-6 at Half Time in that game but their opponents came back to lead going into the closing stages by five points. However, after scoring four points in a row, a goal from Jason Carr, who scored 4-1 on the day, saw Endas emerge as winners in the end by two points. For their part, St Mary’s Secondary School Newport qualified for the All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior ‘D’ Hurling final in emphatic fashion with a 24-point dismantling of Leinster champions Presentation Killina from Offaly 4-18 to 0-6.

Ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland final, former Galway hurler and current Colaiste Einde manager David Tierney spoke to John Mulligan and started by acknowledging the great spirit showed in the semi-final win…

Coláiste Éinde manager, David Tierney, pictured with players Cian Corcoran, left, and Cian Cloherty, right.

 

