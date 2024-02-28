Galway Bay FM

28 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Colaiste Einde bidding to reach All-Ireland PPS Senior D Hurling Final this Saturday

Share story:
Colaiste Einde bidding to reach All-Ireland PPS Senior D Hurling Final this Saturday

Colaiste Einde will be looking to reach the All-Ireland PPS Senior D Hurling Final on Saturday when they take on Dean Maguire, Carrickmore in the Semi-Final.

The city school has the unique situation of having teams excel in all sports from Soccer to Basketball to Rugby as well as Gaelic Games and their achievement in winning the Connacht title was indeed special when they beat Colaiste Chroi Mhuire Spiddal in the final by eight points.

Their manager is David Tierney and he spoke to John Mulligan

Route To The Semi-Final

Round One

Colaiste Einde 5-15 Mercy Woodford 3-15

Quarter Final

Colaiste Einde 2-16 Ballyhaunis CS 2-6

Semi-Final

Colaiste Einde 4-15 St Geralds Castlebar 5-11

Connacht Final

Colaiste Einde 2-18 Colaiste Chroi Mhuire Spiddal 2-10

Share story:

Galway Senior Hurlers team up with Hand in Hand for Family Funday Fundraising Event!

On Saturday, the Galway Senior Hurlers will host a Family Fun Day event in Pearse Stadium, Salthill from 12-2pm. They wish to invite all future stars to a...

All-Ireland PPS Senior C Hurling Semi-Final Preview - Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar out to make history

This Sunday afternoon, Colaiste Mhuire Ballygar takes on Gaelcholáiste Dhoire in the All-Ireland PPS Senior C Hurling Semi-Final. For Ballygar, it has be...

Salthill/Knocknarcarra GAA Club recognise outstanding achievements of players and club members

Salthill/Knocknacarra recently held their awards night in the Galway Bay Hotel. The event was to celebrate and recognise the outstanding achievements of ...

FAI appoint John O’Shea as Interim Head Coach of the Men’s National Team

O’Shea will lead the Men’s Senior National Team on an interim basis for the two friendly international matches against Belgium and Switzerland in Marc...