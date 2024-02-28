Colaiste Einde bidding to reach All-Ireland PPS Senior D Hurling Final this Saturday

Colaiste Einde will be looking to reach the All-Ireland PPS Senior D Hurling Final on Saturday when they take on Dean Maguire, Carrickmore in the Semi-Final.

The city school has the unique situation of having teams excel in all sports from Soccer to Basketball to Rugby as well as Gaelic Games and their achievement in winning the Connacht title was indeed special when they beat Colaiste Chroi Mhuire Spiddal in the final by eight points.

Their manager is David Tierney and he spoke to John Mulligan

Route To The Semi-Final

Round One

Colaiste Einde 5-15 Mercy Woodford 3-15

Quarter Final

Colaiste Einde 2-16 Ballyhaunis CS 2-6

Semi-Final

Colaiste Einde 4-15 St Geralds Castlebar 5-11

Connacht Final

Colaiste Einde 2-18 Colaiste Chroi Mhuire Spiddal 2-10