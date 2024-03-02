Galway Bay FM

2 March 2024

Colaiste Einde beat Dean Maguirc in thriller to book place in All-Ireland PPS Senior D Hurling Final

In a game that can only be called a class, Colaiste Einde beat Dean Maguirc of Carrickmore by 6-13 to 7-8 to book their place in the All-Ireland PPS Senior D Hurling Final.

Endas led by 4-6 to 3-6 at Half Time but their opponents came back at them and led with the game going into the closing stages by five points.

However, after scoring four points on the bounce, a goal from Jason Carr saw them come out winners in the end by two points.

John Mulligan spoke to their manager David Tierney immediately after the full time whistle.

