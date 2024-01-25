Galway Bay FM

25 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair qualify for Connacht PPS Senior A football final

Share story:
Colaiste Bhaile Chlair qualify for Connacht PPS Senior A football final

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair came from 0-5 to 0-3 down at half-time to defeat Rice College Westport 0-13 to 1-6 in the semi-finals of the Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior A Football Championship this afternoon in the Connacht GAA Centre. The Claregalway lads lost last year’s final to Summerhill from Sligo and showed great determination in windy conditions to score 0-10 in the second half today to set up a possible rematch with Summerhill who play St Geralds Castlebar in the second semi-final tomorrow evening. Galway’s 2022 Minor All-Ireland winning captain Eanna Monaghan (pictured below with his grandmother Margaret) landed 0-5 for the Galway lads. Reporting from the Connacht GAA Centre is Mike Rafferty…

After the game, Mike Rafferty spoke to Colaiste Bhaile Chláirs joint manager Kieran Murphy…

Cover photo courtesy of Conor McKeown Photography, Westport

Share story:

Galway's Stepan Potapov included in Irish U20 Men's Volleyball team

Ireland u20 Head Coach Alessandra Trio has named thirteen players for this weekend’s European Championship Qualifier and Small Countries Association u20...

Ireland U17 girls beat Portugal 1-0

The Ireland Women’s Under-17s finished off a productive training camp in Portugal by beating their hosts 1-0 courtesy of a fine goal from Shelbourne...

Galway v Mayo preview with Sean Armstrong and Colm Boyle

The 2024 Allianz Football League starts this weekend and, like last year, the opening round includes the clash of old rivals Galway and Mayo. This time ro...

Two Galway girls selected on Irish Schools Squad

THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND SCHOOLS HEAD COACH Richard Berkeley has selected 22 trialists to attend a two-day training camp in Limerick this weekend. The squa...