Colaiste Bhaile Chlair qualify for Connacht PPS Senior A football final

Share story:

Colaiste Bhaile Chlair came from 0-5 to 0-3 down at half-time to defeat Rice College Westport 0-13 to 1-6 in the semi-finals of the Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior A Football Championship this afternoon in the Connacht GAA Centre. The Claregalway lads lost last year’s final to Summerhill from Sligo and showed great determination in windy conditions to score 0-10 in the second half today to set up a possible rematch with Summerhill who play St Geralds Castlebar in the second semi-final tomorrow evening. Galway’s 2022 Minor All-Ireland winning captain Eanna Monaghan (pictured below with his grandmother Margaret) landed 0-5 for the Galway lads. Reporting from the Connacht GAA Centre is Mike Rafferty…

After the game, Mike Rafferty spoke to Colaiste Bhaile Chláirs joint manager Kieran Murphy…

Cover photo courtesy of Conor McKeown Photography, Westport