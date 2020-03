Coláiste Bhaile Chláir are the FAI Schools Junior Cup Girls champions.

Elisha Bohan struck two second half goals as they beat Presentation Kilkenny 2-0 in Athlone.

Shauna Brennan came close to breaking the deadlock after six minutes but the sides remained scoreless at half-time.

On 55 minutes, Bohan finally got on the scoreboard and Claregalway’s success was secured when substitute Michaela McGough set up Bohan for the second on 70 minutes.

Comhghairdeas le Coláiste Bhaile Chlair who won the 2020 FAI Schools Junior Girls Cup Final 2-0. Well done and well deserved. @gbfmsports @FaiGalway @faischools #bród pic.twitter.com/p8xyQt2LsE — Claregalway College (@ClaregalwayColl) March 9, 2020