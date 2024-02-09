Colaiste Baile Chlair go in search of first Colleges Senior A Football Title

After losing last year’s Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior A football final to eventual All-Ireland finalists Summerhill from Sligo, Colaiste Baile Chláir are back in the provincial Senior A decider this Sunday when they take on St Gerald’s Castlebar at 2 pm in the Connacht GAA Centre. Maurice Sheridan’s side qualified for the final after a 0-13 to 1-6 win over Rice College in extremely windy conditions two weeks ago at the same venue and the former Mayo U20 boss is very much looking forward to his school’s latest tilt at winning a first-ever Senior A crown. He has been speaking to Ollie Turner…

Claregalway College path to the final:

Colaiste Baile Chlair 0-13 Rice College Westport 1-6 (semi-final)

Colaiste Baile Chlair 1-8 St Colmans Claremorris 1-8 (Group stage rd 2)

Colaiste Baile Chlair 2-8 St Geralds Castlebar 1-8 (Group stage rd 1)