7 October 2023

Colaiste an Chreagain to host soccer tournament for local National Schools on Tuesday

Colaiste an Chreagain Secondary School in Mountbellew will be hosting a soccer tournament for local National Schools on Tuesday 10th October.

John Mulligan was joined by School Principal Teresa Silke and PE Teacher Eddie Caffrey to talk more about it.

