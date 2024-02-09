Cockhill Celtic vs Maree/Oranmore (FAI Junior Cup ‘Over The Line’ preview with Brendan O’Connor)

Maree/Oranmore are the last Galway team standing as they head to Donegal this Sunday (11th February) for a last-16 clash with Cockhill Celtic.

The hosts were FAI intermediate finalists last season, only going down to Cork’s Rockmount on penalties, and are favourites to win the competition.

But Maree/Oranmore have been defying the odds to reach this stage for the first time ever following wins over Galway Bohs, Loughrea, Athenry, Knockmitten United and Cork’s Grangevale FC.

Leading up to the game, Maree/Oranmore manager Brendan O’Connor joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line.’

Kick-off at Charlie O’Donnell Sports Grounds on Sunday is 1.30pm.

