Clubs to participate in 2024 LIDL One Good Club™ Youth Mental Health Awareness Programme

Lidl Ireland have announced the 22 clubs participating in the 2024 One Good Club™ youth mental health awareness programme. The first theme of the programme, Be Active, begins on Monday, March 18th.

One Good Club™ is a five-step youth mental health awareness programme for local clubs, developed in partnership with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) and Jigsaw, the National Centre for Youth Mental Health. The programme aims to increase awareness and knowledge of mental health and provides clubs with the tools to support their members and wider communities by engaging in activities that promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

Each participating club will be given training and advice on how to run a successful programme via webinars delivered by the LGFA, Jigsaw, and Lidl Ireland and through resources provided on the dedicated One Good Club™ portal. Clubs will also receive a set of Lidl One Good Club™ branded jerseys, tickets to the Lidl National Football League Finals and be in with a chance to win one of three cash awards that will reward the following; Most Innovative Initiative (€2,500), Strongest Community Involvement (€2,500) and Best Overall Programme (€5,000).

First piloted in 2019, the One Good Club™ programme forms part of Lidl’s continued investment in their relationship with the LGFA, which was extended in 2022 for another four years with a commitment to invest €10 million over the 10 years of the partnership. The programme runs over 10 consecutive weeks and is split into 5 themes based on the ‘5-a-day for your mental health’ framework – Be Active, Connect, Take Notice, Give, and Keep Learning.

Speaking on behalf of Lidl Ireland, Eimear O’Sullivan, Corporate Affairs Director at Lidl Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to once again collaborate with our longstanding partners, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Jigsaw – The National Centre for Youth Mental Health to deliver the One Good Club programme in LGFA clubs across the country. This programme has become one of the cornerstones of our partnership and the level of engagement, creativity and dedication from the clubs has been incredible. The impact of the clubs’ initiatives developed through the One Good Club programme have been felt throughout their communities and we’re looking forward to seeing this impact continue with this year’s programme participants.”

Ladies Gaelic Football Association President, Mícheál Naughton, said: “We are delighted to once again announce the list of clubs participating in the Lidl One Good Club™ programme, and we look forward to more exceptional engagement from the participating clubs. When the programme gets underway, the clubs’ social media channels will be humming with activity. We’re always so pleased to see that and we will share content that comes our way and make more people aware of what the clubs are up to. Previous programmes have showcased the wonderful creativity and vision of participating clubs, who come up with so many novel ways to engage with members of their local communities. This programme can light up communities and bring a sense of renewed energy, camaraderie and focus. Lidl One Good Club™ programme is high on our list of annual priorities and the mental health of our members remains of paramount importance to us. We are thrilled once again to work alongside Lidl Ireland and Jigsaw in the roll-out of a programme that can ensure life-long benefits. The sense of excitement within the clubs is palpable and we look forward to what lies in store over the coming weeks.”

Director of Communications and Fundraising at Jigsaw, Mike Mansfield, added: “At Jigsaw, our core focus is on achieving better mental health outcomes for young people and the One Good Club™ programme is central to this ambition. Lidl One Good Club™ allows us to support, educate and empower young people and those around them, on sports grounds, workplaces, kitchen tables, high streets, online and more. Grassroots programmes at this scale are hugely important and hugely impactful and we are delighted to work in partnership with Lidl and the LGFA once more.”

Nominations were sought through January and February and the following clubs were chosen after careful evaluation.

Full list of 22 clubs that will participate in Lidl Ireland’s One Good Club™ youth mental health awareness programme:

County Club Carlow St Andrews Cavan Lacken Ladies Clare Banner Cork Kildorrery Donegal Aodh Ruadh Cúil na gCuirridin (Red Hughs) Dublin Fingallians Galway St. Gabriels Kerry Castleisland Desmonds Kildare Balyna Kilkenny Slieverue Leitrim Melvin Gaels Limerick Pallasgreen Louth Cúchulainn Gaels Mayo Louisburg Meath Kilmainhamwood LGFA Monaghan Donaghmoyne Offaly St. Rynaghs Roscommon St. Brigids Tipperary Fethard Waterford St. Annes Westmeath Coralstown/Kinnegad Wexford Shamrocks

About Jigsaw:

Jigsaw is the National Centre for Youth Mental Health in Ireland and is committed to improving young people’s mental health and to developing supportive communities by providing a range of supports including one-to-one therapy sessions with young people, group work with adults, workshops in schools, clubs, businesses and more.

LGFA TALK

The LGFA TALK project is a six-week, club-based initiative aimed at increasing the awareness of positive mental health in young members aged 13-18 years. It aims to remove the stigma associated with mental health in Antrim, Armagh, Derry, Down, Fermanagh and Tyrone, with content delivered by the Northern Ireland Youth Forum.

The participating clubs this year are as follows:

Antrim Patrick Pearses GAC Armagh Madden Raparees Derry Steelstown Brian Ógs Down Carryduff GAC Fermanagh Belnaleck GAC Tyrone Urney St Columba’s