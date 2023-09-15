Clubs limber up for Flogas Mixed Foursomes

Share story:

By Valerie Clancy

Co Tipperary Flogas Irish Mixed Foursomes Captain, Tony Corcoran, is hoping that his team can claim the club’s first green pennant at the weekend.

The All-Ireland Inter-Club finals take place at Knightsbrook with the AIG Men’s Junior Cup, AIG Women’s Junior Foursomes, AIG Men’s Pierce Purcell, AIG Women’s Challenge Cup, Revive Active Women’s Fourball and Flogas Irish Mixed Foursomes up for grabs.

The semi-final of the Flogas Irish Mixed Foursomes will commence on Saturday where Co Tipperary with face Ballinasloe and Shannon and Malahide will battle it out on the other side of the draw to try and progress through to Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

And after a 3-2 win against Carton House in the All-Ireland quarterfinal, Co Tipperary will head to their first Flogas Irish Mixed Foursomes All-Ireland semi-final full of hope.

“It’s brilliant altogether. It’s our first time in an All-Ireland final’s series. It’s amazing, like there’s a brilliant buzz around the club, everyone is delighted, members, committees,” said Corcoran.

“Hotel owner Jeff Leo was delighted to see us getting this far as well. It’s his first time being involved in the All-Ireland series with us as well, so everyone is delighted with it.

“It would be amazing to win. I’m with them the last four years now with the foursomes. We were struggling for a few years even just to get a team together and it’s more or less the same guys that started three or four years ago that are still there, with a few new guys out in there and a few new ladies.

“We got a little bit of luck this year and that’s what’s after doing it for us.”

Ballinasloe is another team competing this weekend that will be looking to win the All-Ireland title for their club. Team captain, John Hurley is also hoping that his team can claim the club’s first green pennant within their adult section.

The Ballinasloe team have progressed through to the All-Ireland semi-final after defeating last year’s champions, Warrenpoint 3-2 in the quarterfinal at Mannan Castle Golf Club.

They are hoping to claim the All-Ireland after falling just short in other competitions in the past which included a semi-final in the 2021 AIG Jimmy Bruen.

“We’re absolutely delighted and proud to be flying the flag for the province of Connacht in the All-Ireland series.” said Hurley

“It would be a great honour to the club and as well as that we have been in the All-Ireland series before in the mixed foursomes but in recent years we have been in the Jimmy Bruen and Junior Cup twice and a lot of those players are involved in the male side of the mixed so it would be the culmination of a lot of heart break to actually get over the line for good.

“Everybody has been up and has seen the lay out of the course and we’re excited for the weekend. We have been well supported in all of the venues that we have played in to-date and we expect more of the same come next Saturday morning.”

Follow the action