Clubs are urged to apply for Sports Capital Grant funding as applications open tomorrow morning

Labour City Councillor Niall McNelis has urged sports clubs in the City and County to apply for funding under the Sports Capital Grant.

Applications will open tomorrow morning at 9am and will remain until Friday 8th September at 5pm.

Councillor McNelis said that sporting clubs and communities are struggling to keep pace with the amount of usage when it comes to facilities and should take time to review the Sports Capital Grant to see if they are eligible for much needed funding to improve facilities and amenities.

Speaking this afternoon, Councillor McNelis said that if we are serious about mental health, then sport needs to get as much encouragement as they can get.