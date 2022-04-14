Clubforce Acquires Sports Competition Management Company Comórtais

Clubforce, the company on a mission to maximise sports participation worldwide, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Comórtais, a competition management technology firm. Clubforce, which provides an all-in-one management platform for sports volunteers, is now adding competition management to its technology offering. The Comórtais software is used by some of Ireland’s largest football clubs and leagues. Comórtais enables associations to create their own league and cup competitions. Teams are provided with detailed match analysis and can add information like goal scorers, venues, referees and directions, all from fixtures generated by the league administrators. They can also view scores and other various statistics in real-time to manage player performance.

Clubforce has transformed sports club management by giving volunteers the ability to carry out all administration, fundraising, and communications online from a single platform via desktop and mobile app supported by real-time reporting and automation. The business has assisted over 2000 clubs and associations to securely process memberships, manage their data, and raise funds online. Clubforce will be integrating the Comórtais feature set into its own platform and positioning the product to increase player satisfaction and fan engagement, improving performance and participation across all sizes of clubs, leagues and sports. Comórtais is a unique solution and one of a kind when it comes to competition management software. Adding Comórtais to the Clubforce portfolio will take the product offering to the next level.

Responding to having his company acquired, Feidhlim Byrne, who will remain as a consultant and advisor to Clubforce, said: “I’m more than delighted to receive recognition and validation from Clubforce about the product I’ve spent the last ten years building with Aidan Coyne. It’s gratifying to receive the opportunity to scale the product beyond my means and deliver additional value to our customers. I look forward to working alongside Clubforce and seeing the technology evolve to become a game-changer for clubs and leagues both at home and internationally.”

CEO of Clubforce, Noel Murray said in response to the arrival of this critical sports competition management technology: “We’re delighted to add competition management to our portfolio of products, bringing a more complete offering to our customers and allowing us to enter a new market with the leagues. The Comórtais focus has traditionally been on football but we plan to rapidly evolve and serve other sports. The technology features we gain from this deal will make us more competitive in Ireland, the UK, and further afield.”

The Comórtais platform is easy to use and allows leagues to set up their own websites and create competitions, add teams and generate a full fixture list for the season. Scores can be entered in real-time and as soon as results are entered, the league tables update automatically. Using the Live Game feature, clubs and associations can share a live scoreboard with viewers worldwide and at the match venue. This also helps to build up player and team statistics which accumulate into a comprehensive stats service once the game is completed. Commonly used by basketball organisations the Live Game feature means statistics can be entered as the game is played, including points attempted fouls, assists, points made, and more.

Comórtais’ customers include Sligo Rovers, KDUL, the Floodlit Soccer League, AUL Dublin, Basketball Ireland Area Boards, United Churches League, Cork Schoolboys League, Wexford Schoolboys League and Dublin District Schoolboys League (DDSL), the largest league of its kind in Europe. The competition management software can be used for an array of sports.

Speaking about the software, one of Comórtais’ long-term customers and also a customer of Clubforce, Paul McEvoy of the DDSL has said: “I couldn’t be happier that Clubforce is adding the Comórtais features to the platform. We at the DDSL are long-time users of both Comórtais and Clubforce, We have great relationships with both companies. I personally consider both of them genuine business partners. I can only see Clubforce now going from strength to strength and the Comórtais software continuously improving so I’m delighted for both parties.”

Clubforce is excited to be entering a market to serve the leagues, building on the Comórtais functionality and extending it to more sports and international markets.