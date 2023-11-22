22 November 2023
~2 minutes read
Club Licenses awarded for all three League of Ireland Divisions
Following the work undertaken by the Independent Licensing Committee, the Football Association of Ireland can confirm the following Clubs have been awarded Licences for the 2024 League of Ireland season.For the first time, the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division has been subject to Licensing with 11 Clubs awarded Licenses for the Division. SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division Licenses awarded Bohemian FC Cork City FC Derry City FC Drogheda United FC Dundalk FC Longford Town FC Galway United FC Shamrock Rovers FC Shelbourne FC Sligo Rovers FC St. Patrick’s Athletic FC Waterford FC UCD AFC SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division Licenses awarded Athlone Town AFC Bray Wanderers FC Cobh Ramblers FC Finn Harps FC Kerry FC Treaty United FC Wexford FC SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Licenses awarded Athlone Town AFC Bohemian FC Cork City FC DLR Waves Galway United FC Peamount United FC Shamrock Rovers FC Shelbourne FC Sligo Rovers FC Treaty United FC Wexford FC League of Ireland Director, Mark Scanlon, said: “2024 marks another progressive step for the League of Ireland as we have added the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division to Club Licensing for the first time. This is an important step for the raising of standards for the women’s game in Ireland and we look forward to working together with our Club Licensing Department and the Clubs to help drive the development of women’s football and build on the excellent progress that has been made in recent years.”