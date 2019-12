Club Hurling and Camogie All-Star teams named

The Senior and Intermediate Hurling Championship All-Stars, as well as the Junior, Intermediate and Senior Camogie All-Star teams were all named last night. The All-Stars recognise the top 15 players in each of their respective competitions and are sponsored again this year by McCarthy’s of Kilbeacanty.

Senior CLUB ALL-STARS Hurling Team of the Year 2019:

1 James Barrett St Thomas

2 Declan Cronin Cappataggle

3 David Collins Liam Mellows

4 Michael Morris Turloughmore

5 Jamie Holland Turloughmore

6 Shane Cooney St Thomas

7 Cathal Burke St Thomas

8 James Regan St Thomas

9 David Burke St Thomas

10 Alan Dolan Cappataggle

11 Darragh Burke St Thomas

12 Jamie Ryan Loughrea

13 Jarlath Mannion Cappataggle

14 Tadhg Haran Liam Mellows

15 Conor Kavanagh Liam Mellows

Intermediate CLUB ALL-STARS Hurling Team of the Year 2019:

1 Paul Dullaghan Turloughmore

2 Cillian O’Hara Killimor

3 Martin Ryan Kilconieron

4 Shane Byrne Kinvara

5 Diarmuid Mullen Turloughmore

6 Paul Uniacke Kilconieron

7 Ultan McGlynn Kilconieron

8 Alan Leech Kinvara

9 Danny Gleeson Moycullen

10 Shane Caulfield Kilconieron

11 John Fleming Meelick Eyrecourt

12 Cillian Hurney Turloughmore

13 Cathal Curtin Kinvara

14 Conor Whelan Kinvara

15 Niall Kinneen Annaghdown

The Lough Rea Hotel And Spa Senior Club All-Stars:

1. Laura Glynn (Sarsfields) 1st Award.

2. Shauna Healy (Ardrahan) 2nd Award.

3. Aisling Downey (Eyrecourt) 1st Award.

4. Lorraine Coen (St Thomas) 1st Award.

5. Sarah Dervan. (Mullagh) 2nd Award.

6. Maria Cooney (Sarsfields) 1st Award.

7. Katie Manning (Mullagh ) 1st Award.

8. Niamh Kilkenny (Pearses) 2nd Award.

9. Niamh McGrath (Sarsfields) 2nd Award.

10. Cora Kenny (Sarsfields) 1st Award.

11. Aoife Donohue (Mullagh) 2nd Award.

12. Sarah Spellman (Sarsfields) 1st Award.

13. Ailish o Reilly (Oranmore/Maree) 2nd Award.

14. Siobhan McGrath (Sarsfields) 2nd Award .

15. Aine Keane (St Thomas) 1st Award.

The Lough Rea Hotel And Spa Intermediate Club All-Stars:

1. Amy Hawkins (Kiltullagh/Killimordaly) 1st Award

2. Irene Leech (Kinvara) 1st Award

3. Elaine Burke (Kinvara) 1st Award

4. Mary Lardner (Carnmore) 2nd Award

5. Rachel Hughes (Carnmore) 1st Award

6. Lorraine Ryan (Kiltullagh/Killimordaly) 1st Award

7. Sarah Keaveney (Mountbellew/Moylough) 1st Award

8. Caoimhe Mahon (Kinvara) 1st Award

9. Valerie Coleman (Carnmore) 1st Award

10. Jennifer Hughes (Carnmore) 1st Award

11. Orla Whyte (Mountbellew/Moylough) 1st Award

12. Niamh Fox (Carnmore) 1st Award

13. Catherine Finnerty (Mountbellew/Moylough) 2nd Award

14. Laura Tyrrell (Carnmore) 1st Award

15. Lorraine Crowe (Carnmore) 2nd Award

The Lough Rea Hotel And Spa Junior Club All-Stars:

1. Fiona Ryan (Ballinderreen)

2. Aine Crehan (St Colmans)

3. Amy Helebert (Ballinderreen)

4. Aisling Spellman (Sarsfields)

5. Treasa Ni Cathain (Cois Fharraige)

6. Emma Helebert (Ballinderreen)

7. Ciana Staunton (St Colman’s)

8. Lisa Casserly (Ballinderreen)

9. Ruth McGuinn (Sarsfields)

10. Muireann Faherty (Ballinderreen)

11. Aisling Griffin (Bothar Na Tra)

12. Orla Callanan (Bothar Na Tra)

13. Clara Curtin (St Colmans)

14. Tara Rutledge (Portumna)

15. Ciara Griffin (Sarsfields)