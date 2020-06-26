Club Championship Teams of the last decade announced on Monday night

In the last of our 6 weeks long campaign to select the best club hurling and football team from each decade from the 1960’s up to the present day, on Monday night we select the teams from 2010 to the present day. In Hurling the emergence of St Thomas’ was the big story as they landed 4 county senior championships and an All Ireland title, while Gort ended a long wait back to the early ’80s as they won two senior crowns in the space of 4 years. There were also championship wins for Clarinbridge, Portumna, Sarsfields and Liam Mellows, with the city side tasting senior success for the first time since 1970.

In football, apart from Killererin (2010) and Salthill Knocknacarra (2012) the decade was owned by Corofin. They won 8 of the 10 county championships, including a record equalling 7 in a row, while also winning 5 Connacht club championships and 4 All Ireland titles in an unprecedented era of dominance. Corofin played 85 senior championship matches in the decade from 2010 to 2019, won 75 of them and and were only beaten six times: 2010 to Killererin (County Final 1-10 to 1-7); 2011 to St Brigids (Connacht Final 0-11 to 0-10); 2012 to Tuam Stars (County Semi Final 2-6 to 0-9); 2013 to Castlebar Mitchells (Connacht Semi Final 2-8 to 1-10); 2015 to Castlebar Mitchells (Connacht Final 2-10 to 0-11) and 2016 to Dr Crokes of Kerry (All Ireland Semi Final 2-11 to 0-8). Corofin were held to a draw on four occasions in the decade (Claregalway 2011 Quarter Final, Tuam Stars 2015 Quarter Final, Mountbellew Moylough 2018 Final and Tuam Stars 2019 Final), but won all four replays.