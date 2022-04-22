Cliona Darcy wins Gold at European Championships

Cliona D’Arcy from Gort last night became the first ever Galway woman to win Gold at the European Youth Boxing Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. Cliona will join her family and friends in the Square in Gort at 1.30pm this afternoon (Friday) as she returns with her gold medal. Boxing out of the Tobair Peadair club, Cliona defeated a Ukrainian boxer Polina Cherenko in the final. Ireland won a total of 8 medals at the championships, 3 Gold, 1 Silver and 4 Bronze.