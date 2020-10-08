Cliodhna Moloney Among Irish Rugby Awards Nominees

Galway’s Cliodhna Moloney has been nominated for Women’s Player of the Year at this year’s Zurich Irish Rugby Awards.

The Kilconly native goes up against Edel McMahon and Linda Djougang (JU-GANG) on Saturday week (17th October).

Before the rugby season stalled, the Ireland Women’s team enjoyed some success in the Six Nations with victories over Scotland and Wales.

Robin Copeland is among the candidates for Try of the Year for his score for Connacht against Gloucester in the Heineken Champions Cup.

THIS COMPETITION!!! 😳



⌚️ 75 mins: Connacht 13-24 Gloucester

⌚️ 80 mins: Connacht 25-24 Gloucester



It was win or bust for @connachtrugby and in the last second they pulled out a win!@robocopey puts the finishes touches on a fine team try and it's party time in Galway 🟢 pic.twitter.com/xKOOfoOIxD — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) December 14, 2019

Andrew Conway, John Cooney, James Lowe and Garry Ringrose are up for Men’s Player of the Year.

==

MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020

Andrew Conway

John Cooney

James Lowe

Garry Ringrose

WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020

Linda Djougang

Edel McMahon

Cliodhna Moloney

NEVIN SPENCE YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020

Ryan Baird Leinster Rugby

Shane Daly Munster Rugby

Caelan Doris Leinster Rugby

TRY OF YEAR 2020

Andrew Conway Ospreys v Munster Rugby Heineken Champions Cup

John Cooney Ulster Rugby v Clermont Heineken Champions Cup

Robin Copeland Connacht Rugby v Gloucester Rugby Heineken Champions Cup

ZURICH CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY AWARD 2020

Ultan Dillane

Billy Holland

Andrew Porter

WOMEN’S 7S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020

Kathy Baker

Louise Galvin

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020

Jordan Conroy

Terry Kennedy

Harry McNulty