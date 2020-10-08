Cliodhna Moloney Among Irish Rugby Awards Nominees

Galway’s Cliodhna Moloney has been nominated for Women’s Player of the Year at this year’s Zurich Irish Rugby Awards.
The Kilconly native goes up against Edel McMahon and Linda Djougang (JU-GANG) on Saturday week (17th October).
Before the rugby season stalled, the Ireland Women’s team enjoyed some success in the Six Nations with victories over Scotland and Wales.
Robin Copeland is among the candidates for Try of the Year for his score for Connacht against Gloucester in the Heineken Champions Cup.
Andrew Conway, John Cooney, James Lowe and Garry Ringrose are up for Men’s Player of the Year.
==
MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020
Andrew Conway
John Cooney
James Lowe
Garry Ringrose
WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020
Linda Djougang
Edel McMahon
Cliodhna Moloney
NEVIN SPENCE YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020
Ryan Baird Leinster Rugby
Shane Daly Munster Rugby
Caelan Doris Leinster Rugby
TRY OF YEAR 2020
Andrew Conway Ospreys v Munster Rugby Heineken Champions Cup
John Cooney Ulster Rugby v Clermont Heineken Champions Cup
Robin Copeland Connacht Rugby v Gloucester Rugby Heineken Champions Cup
ZURICH CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY AWARD 2020
Ultan Dillane
Billy Holland
Andrew Porter
WOMEN’S 7S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020
Kathy Baker
Louise Galvin
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe
MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020
Jordan Conroy
Terry Kennedy
Harry McNulty