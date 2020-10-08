Cliodhna Moloney Among Irish Rugby Awards Nominees

Galway’s Cliodhna Moloney has been nominated for Women’s Player of the Year at this year’s Zurich Irish Rugby Awards.

The Kilconly native goes up against Edel McMahon and Linda Djougang (JU-GANG) on Saturday week (17th October).

Before the rugby season stalled, the Ireland Women’s team enjoyed some success in the Six Nations with victories over Scotland and Wales.

Robin Copeland is among the candidates for Try of the Year for his score for Connacht against Gloucester in the Heineken Champions Cup.

Andrew Conway, John Cooney, James Lowe and Garry Ringrose are up for Men’s Player of the Year.

MEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020

Andrew Conway
John Cooney
James Lowe
Garry Ringrose

WOMEN’S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020

Linda Djougang
Edel McMahon
Cliodhna Moloney

NEVIN SPENCE YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020

Ryan Baird Leinster Rugby
Shane Daly Munster Rugby
Caelan Doris Leinster Rugby

TRY OF YEAR 2020

Andrew Conway Ospreys v Munster Rugby Heineken Champions Cup
John Cooney Ulster Rugby v Clermont Heineken Champions Cup
Robin Copeland Connacht Rugby v Gloucester Rugby Heineken Champions Cup

ZURICH CONTRIBUTION TO SOCIETY AWARD 2020

Ultan Dillane
Billy Holland
Andrew Porter

WOMEN’S 7S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020

Kathy Baker
Louise Galvin
Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2020

Jordan Conroy
Terry Kennedy
Harry McNulty

