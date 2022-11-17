Clifden face Islandeady in Provincial Junior Football Semi-Final this Saturday

Following their win over Carrigallen on Sunday last, Clifden’s Junior Footballers head to Kenny Park in Athenry on Saturday afternoon to face the Mayo champions Islandeady in the Connacht Junior Club Football Semi-Final (Throw in – 1.30pm).

Unfortunately, history has not been kind to Naomh Feichin when it comes to Mayo opposition losing provincial deciders to Killala and Ardnaree in the past but this side has shown great character throughout this year’s campaign and was made to work hard by a gallant Carrigallen side in the Quarter-Final.

Selector Malachy Gorham has been speaking to John Mulligan ahead of Saturday’s game.

The Ticket details link is below for the Connacht Club Semi-Final

Cash will not be accepted at the gate.

Tickets must be bought online.

The link is:

https://www.universe.com/events/connacht-gaa-club-junior-football-semi-final-clifden-v-islandeady-tickets-J09TM2