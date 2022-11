Clifden will play St Ronan’s from Roscommon in the Connacht Junior Club Football Final following their hard-fought 1-10 to 0-11 win over Mayo Champions Islandeady at Kenny Park on Saturday Afternoon.

Here is the commentary of the game with Tommy Devane and Gerry Gannon.

Here is the Full-Time Report from Tommy Devane

After the game, Tommy spoke to the Clifden Manager Ray Hogan

The Final will be played on Saturday the 3rd of December at Hyde Park in Roscommon.