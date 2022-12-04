Clifden are Connacht Junior Club Champions – Commentary and Reaction

Naomh Feichin (Clifden) became Connacht Junior Club Champions for the first time on Saturday afternoon.

They became champions following 1-16 to 1-10 win over St Ronan’s from Roscommon in Hyde Park.

Here is another opportunity to hear the commentary of the game as broadcast on Galwaybayfm.ie

Commentary from Tommy Devane and Gerry Gannon.

Here is the match report from Tommy Devane.

After the game, Tommy spoke to Clifden manager Ray Hogan.

Sean Black was the Man of the Match. He spoke to Tommy.

Finally, Tommy spoke to John O’Brien who played in all three of Clifden’s Finals.