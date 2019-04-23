Clean Sweep For Maree As Basketball Ireland Announce Player And Coach Of The Year

Basketball Ireland have announced their player and coaches awards for 2019 and Maree have made it a clean sweep in Womens Division One. Claire Rockall has been named the Player of the Year after an incredible season for the Galway side, while team mate Dayna Finn has scooped the Young Player of the Year award and head coach Joe Shields has won the Coach of the Year award.

The awards come after a season that saw Maree go unbeaten, win the National Cup, the National League, the WNLC Cup, the League Cup, the Southern Conference and get promoted to the Women’s Super League.

The awards will be presented at the Basketball Ireland Annual Awards lunch on Saturday, May 11th, at Croke Park at 12pm .

In the Men’s Super League, Templeogue star, Jason Killeen has won the Player of the Year award after finishing off a hugely impressive season for the Dubliners.

The Men’s Young Player of the Year award meanwhile has been awarded to Belfast Star point guard, CJ Fulton, who had a superb debut at Super League level this year. Head coach of league champions , Garvey’s Tralee Warriors, Pat Price, has scooped the Coach of the Year award after a memorable end to the season that saw Warriors bring home the title in memorable fashion.



In the Women’s Super League, Courtyard Liffey Celtics star, Allie LeClaire has scooped the Player of the Year award after a phenomenal season for Mark Byrne’s side. Indeed, it’s a clean sweep of wins for Courtyard Liffey Celtics as young Irish international star Sorcha Tiernan has scooped the Young Player of the Year award for the third year in a row, while head coach, Mark Byrne has won the Coach of the Year award – also for a third year in a row. Celtics were crowned Cup champions back in January, before going on to win the league later in the season.



In the Men’s Division One, star for Tradehouse Central Ballincollig Andre Nation has scooped the Player of the Year award following a stunning season, and it’s a double win for the Cork outfit, with Dylan Corkery awarded the Young Player of the Year award for the second year in a row. League champions, DBS Éanna meanwhile will also celebrate this week, with head coach, Darren McGovern named as Coach of the Year.

Basketball Ireland National League Players and Coaches of the Year 2018/19

Men’s Super League Player of the Year:

Jason Killeen (Templeogue)

Men’s Super League Young Player of the Year:

CJ Fulton (Belfast Star)

Men’s Super League Coach of the Year:

Pat Price (Garvey’s Tralee Warriors)

Women’s Super League Player of the Year:

Allie LeClaire (Courtyard Liffey Celtics)

Women’s Super League Young Player of the Year:

Sorcha Tiernan (Courtyard Liffey Celtics)

Women’s Super League Coach of the Year:

Mark Byrne (Courtyard Liffey Celtics)

Men’s Division One Player of the Year:

Andre Nation (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig)

Men’s Division One Young Player of the Year

Dylan Corkery (Tradehouse Central Ballincollig)

Men’s Division One Coach of the Year

Darren McGovern (DBS Éanna)

Women’s Division One Player of the Year

Claire Rockall (Maree)

Women’s Division One Young Player of the Year:

Dayna Finn (Maree)

Women’s Division One Coach of the Year:

Joe Shields (Maree)