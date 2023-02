The University of Galway has declared a clean bill of health ahead of their Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Final with UCC tomorrow evening in St Joseph’s Doora Barefield.

If Jeff Lynskey’s side win, they will be playing either SETU Waterford or UL in the final on Saturday at the WIT Sports Campus at 1pm.

The University of Galway manager has been speaking to John Mulligan ahead of tomorrow evening’s Semi-Final.