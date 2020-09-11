Class Act: Co. Galway School In The Running To Be Crowned Ireland’s Fittest School

Ballaghlea NS is one of just 6 schools in the whole country-and the only one in Connacht to be selected by School Fitness Ireland for the chance to be crowned Ireland’s Fittest school.

The 5 teacher school is located in North East Galway. All 123 pupils in the school are taught a broad and balanced P.E. Curriculum. Participation in all sports is promoted including team and individual sports.

Sporting achievements are celebrated and commended during school assembly, on our school website and Facebook page and in the local community.

Both the boys and girls teams have been successful in Cumann na mBunscol competitions, FAI tournaments, Community Games Activities and Rugby Blitzes, to mention but a few. We are an active school and were successfully awarded the Active School Flag in 2018.

Active School Week takes place annually in Ballaghlea N.S. with a wide range of sporting activities including golf, dance, athletics, gymnastics, karate and an action packed Sports Day. The staff is very grateful for the expertise shared by the various visiting coaches.

Please check out the Active School Flag section on our school website.

The school thoroughly enjoyed watching the School Fitness videos while undertaking all the exercises from home during the recent lockdown.

Ballaghlea NS teacher Michelle O Grady who heads the Active School Committee said ” We are fortunate to have a staff who are committed to the importance of physical well being and we would absolutely love if these efforts from ourselves and the whole school community are rewarded by winning the prestigious accolade of Ireland’s fittest school to add to our All Ireland Fit Factor and Moo Crew titles.”

The winner will be announced after a public vote and the winning school will receive €1000 worth of sports equipment. Voting which is free has already begun and Ballaghlea NS is appealing to the public to support them by emailing their vote which can be done daily via https://www.schoolfitnessireland.com/competition-irelands-fittest-school/