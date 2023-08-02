Clarinbridge vs Oranmore/Maree (Senior Hurling Championship Preview with Clarinbridge’s Evan Niland)

Clarinbridge will be taking it one contest at a time when they begin their Senior Hurling Championship campaign against Oranmore/Maree on Saturday (5th August).

The 2021 finalists will be favourites but were beaten 1-17 to 0-19 the last time these sides met in the 2020 group stages.

David Forde’s Clarinbridge contain county seniors Evan Niland, Gavin Lee and TJ Brennan, along with under-20 Liam Leen and were semi-finalists last year.

Ronan Heffernan’s Oranmore/Maree were preliminary quarter-finalists 12 months ago and include Galway senior Gearóid McInerney and under-20s Patrick Burke, Ruben Davitt, Rory Burke and Conor Butler.

At the recent Brooks Senior Hurling Championship launch in Kenny Park, Clarinbridge’s Evan Niland caught up with Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane.

Throw-in between Clarinbridge and Oranmore/Maree at Kenny Park on Saturday is 6.45pm and will be LIVE on Galway Bay FM.

That will be preceded by Castlegar vs Ardrahan which starts at 5pm, also LIVE on Galway Bay FM.