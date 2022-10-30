Clarinbridge, St Thomas, Sarsfields and Loughrea book County Senior Semi-Final Spots – Quarter Final Commentaries

Clarinbridge, St Thomas, Sarsfields and Loughrea all booked their places in the Brooks County Senior Hurling Semi-Finals over the weekend with wins over Tommy Larkins, Cappataggle, Portumna and Turloughmore.

Here are the commentaries of all four Quarter Finals as broadcast over the weekend on galwaybayfm.ie.

Commentary from Niall Canavan and Cyril Donnellan

Commentary from Sean Walsh and Cyril Donnellan

Commentary from Sean Walsh and Cyril Farrell

Commentary from Niall Canavan and Cyril Farrell

The draw then took place for the County Semi-Finals where Niall was joined by Chairman of Galway Hurling Board Claude Geoghegan and Liam Brady of sponsors Brooks who made the draw.