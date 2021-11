A strong second half from Clarinbridge ultimately saw them get the better of a dogged Craughwell in the first of the Brooks County Senior Hurling Semi-Finals on Saturday afternoon.

However, they will have to wait to see who they will meet in the County Final as the game between Gort and St Thomas was called off due to Covid-19 issues and will be refixed early next week.

Clarinbridge won by 3-18 to 1-14.

Niall Canavan Reports

After the game, Niall spoke to Clarinbridge manager Jarlath Niland.