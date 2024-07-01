Clarinbridge, Liam Mellows and Portumna Win JFW Renewables Galway Hurling Leagues

With the championship on the horizion, there was reason to celebrate for Clarinbridge, Liam Mellows and Portumna over the weekend with all three winning Divisions One, Two and Three of the Galway GAA JFW Renewables Hurling League.

Portumna won the Division Three title beating Beagh by 1-19 to 0-19, Liam Mellows captured the Division Two crown with a 1-16 to 2-12 win over Tommy Larkins and Clarinbridge won Division One after a 2-29 to 1-24 win over Sarsfields in a titanic battle that went to Extra Time.

Here are the reports of all three finals.

Division Three Final – Portumna 1-19 Beagh 0-19

Report: Ivan Smyth

Division Two Final – Liam Mellows 1-16 Tommy Larkins 2-12

Report: Gordon Duane

Division One Final – Clarinbridge 2-29 Sarsfields 1-24

Report: Tommy Devane