Clarinbridge Camogie Announce New Sponsor

Sei Bella Hair Design and Clarinbridge Camogie Club are delighted to announce an exciting new partnership, with Sei Bella becoming main sponsor of the Camogie Club.

Audrey Craughwell, owner of Sei Bella said “We are delighted to become main sponsors of one of the fastest-growing, most progressive clubs in Galway. Women’s sport is developing in leaps and bounds and the progress that Clarinbridge has made, both at adult and juvenile level, reflects the dynamic, progressive approach of Sei Bella perfectly.”

Audrey Carr, Chair of Clarinbridge Camogie Club, said “We are delighted to have a sponsor as prestigious as Sei Bella on board. Women’s sport is growing year on year and the willingness of businesses such as Sei Bella to support our ladies shows that we are moving in the right direction in developing leaders and role models for our future players. We are really looking forward to a future of sporting excellence, community engagement, personal development and fun, secured with the generous sponsorship of Audrey and her team.”