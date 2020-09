Sunday was a special day for the players of Clarinbridge Camogie Club when they won the Duanes Hardware County Intermediate Camogie Championship beating Kinvara in an epic final by 3-8 to 2-9 in Ballinasloe.

Darren Kelly was there

After the game, Darren spoke to Clarenbridge Captain Rachel Bannon and Player of the match Niamh Niland.

Clarinbridge Captain Rachel Bannon receiving the cup from Frank Duane. Pic Credit: BurrenEye Photography

Player of the Match Niamh NIland receiving her award from Ann Kearney. Pic Credit: BurrenEye Photography