28 June 2024

Clarinbridge 2-29 Sarsfields 1-24 AET (Division 1 Hurling League Final with Gavin Lee and David Forde)

Clarinbridge are the JFW Renewables Division 1 Hurling League champions following this eight-point victory over Sarsfields in Kenny Park, Athenry on Friday (28th June 2024) after extra time.

Goals from Joshua Ryan and Gavin Lee handed ‘The Bridge’ the first trophy of the season following pulsating encounter.

Gavin Lee was the Galway Bay FM’s man of the match and he chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Tommy Devane afterwards.

Tommy also caught up with Clarinbridge manager David Forde.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.

