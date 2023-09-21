Clarinbridge 0-28 Oranmore/Maree 2-10 (Under 20A Hurling Final Report & Reaction)

Clarinbridge clinched a fourth Challoner Trophies under 20A hurling crown on Wednesday (20th September) after pulling clear from Oranmore/Maree during the third quarter.

Aaron Niland was scorer-in-chief with 16 points, after Ruben Davitt and Colm Burke got first half Oranmore/Maree goals.

