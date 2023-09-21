Galway Bay FM

21 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Clarinbridge 0-28 Oranmore/Maree 2-10 (Under 20A Hurling Final Report & Reaction)

Share story:
Clarinbridge 0-28 Oranmore/Maree 2-10 (Under 20A Hurling Final Report & Reaction)

Clarinbridge clinched a fourth Challoner Trophies under 20A hurling crown on Wednesday (20th September) after pulling clear from Oranmore/Maree during the third quarter.

Aaron Niland was scorer-in-chief with 16 points, after Ruben Davitt and Colm Burke got first half Oranmore/Maree goals.

Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports

Afterwards, Darren chatted to Clarinbridge’s winning captain Gavin Lee

Darren also got the thoughts of Clarinbridge manager Liam Madden

Relive the full match commentary now with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly and Cyril Farrell

Share story:

St. Thomas 1-22 Padraig Pearses 2-10 (Under 20B1 Hurling Final Report & Reaction)

St. Thomas’ were crowned Challoner Trophies under 20B1 Hurling Champions on Wednesday (20th September) following this nine-point victory over Pádra...

Connacht name team for pre-season friendly v Munster

The Connacht matchday squad has been named for tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against Munster at The Sportsground (5.30pm). The fixture is the squad’s...

Galway Clubs find out their Insuremyhouse.ie Cup opponents.

 InsureMyHouse.ie Pat Duffy National Cup holders Maree will travel to UCC Demons to begin the defence of their title, following the draw at the National ...

Connacht v Munster Pre Season Preview

Connacht are continuing their preparations ahead of their pre-season friendly on Friday afternoon. Pete Wilkins’ side face Munster at the Sportsgrou...