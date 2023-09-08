Galway Bay FM

8 September 2023

Claregalway’s Siobhán McCrohan is a World Rowing Champion

Siobhan McCrohan is the World Lightweight Women’s Sculls World Champion.

The Claregalway rower, representing Tribesmen RC, beat her Mexico and USA opponents, to take the gold medal in Belgrade.

The 36-year-old paced herself before upping the tempo around the 1500m to move clear for an unassailable lead.

It was a fairytale return this year, having been away from the sport for seven years, having started back in 2007.

The Tribesmen Rowing Club member finished in a time of 8’47.96″ to complete the biggest victory in her career.

