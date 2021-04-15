Claregalway’s Emma Slevin heading to European Gymnastics Championships next week.

print

Claregalway’s Emma Slevin will have a chance of qualifying for the Olympic Games in Tokyo when she takes part in the European Championships in Artistic Gymnastics which will take place in Basel, Switzerland starting on Wednesday.

Emma is part of a four strong team along with Meg Ryan, Rhys McClenaghan and Adam Steele. Emma’s coach Sally Batley from Renmore Gymnastics Club is also going to the championships.

The games are a final qualifier for the Olympic Games in Tokyo with qualification in the Women’s All Round beginning for the Irish girls on Wednesday evening.

As part of the new European Gymnastics ‘free-to-air’ deal with Eurovision Sport the event will be given extensive coverage by RTE with qualifications available to watch via RTE player and finals via RTE2 in addition to player (full schedule soon to be announced).

Commenting on the team announcement GI CEO Ciaran Gallagher said:

‘After what has been a very difficult year it is great to see Irish gymnasts preparing to depart for international competition once again. The 2021 Europeans will be a championships operated under tight Covid19 protocols developed through working together with our partners in European Gymnastics & Sport Ireland in the interests of protecting our team members as best possible. As the final Tokyo 2021 qualifier and a crucial Olympic Games preparation event gymnastics fans will be guaranteed a top-level sports entertainment experience. We wish all our team members the best of luck in their final preparations as they prepare to depart for Switzerland!’

