Claregalway Minors Wins North Board Championship on a dramatic weekend in Minor Football

Claregalway are the Galway GAA North Board Minor A Football Champions following their 0-8 to 0-6 win over Tuam Stars in Tuam Stadium.

The win puts Sean Morgan into the County Semi-Finals on a weekend of high drama that saw Dunmore McHales beat Salthill/Knocknacarra and Corofin beat Killannin in the Preliminary Quarter Finals.

The West Board Minor A Final between Maigh Cuilinn and Oranmore/Maree was called off due to the weather.

Match report from Darren Kelly

After the game, Jonathan Higgins spoke to Claregalway Manager Sean Morgan