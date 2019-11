Claregalway Hotel Men’s Dream Teams Announced

The 2019 Claregalway Hotel Men’s Dream Teams at Senior and Intermediate were announced on Galway Bay FM as part of Sunday Sport.

Kevin O’Dwyer has the details.

Claregalway Hotel Galway Gaelic Football Senior Dream Team 2019

1. Jonathan Trayers (Tuam Stars) – 2nd Award

2. Liam Silke (Corofin) – 4th Award

3. Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin) – 9th Award

4. Brian O’Donnell (Tuam Stars) – 1st Award

5. Liam O Ceallaigh (An Spideal) – 1st Award

6. John Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough) – 2nd Award

7. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars) – 3rd Award

8. Kieran Molloy (Corofin) – 4th Award

9. Ronan Steede (Corofin) – 5th Award

10. Gary Sice (Corofin) – 6th Award

11. Jamie Murphy (Tuam Stars) – 3rd Award

12. Ben O’Connell (Tuam Stars) – 1st Award

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra) – 1st Award

14. Martin Farragher (Corofin) – 2nd Award

15. Dessie Conneely (Moycullen) – 1st Award (Won Intermediate Award in 2015)

Claregalway Hotel Galway Gaelic Football Intermediate Dream Team 2019

1. Rónán O Beoláin (Micheál Breathnachs) – 1st Award

2. Eddie O’Sullivan (Oughterard) – 1st Award

3. Pat Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks) – 1st Award

4. Fiach Ó’Bearra (Michéal Breathnach) – 1st Award

5. Dinny Ó hÉallaithe (Micheal Breathnach) – 1st Award

6. Ronan Molloy (Oughterard) – 1st Award

7. Ryan Monaghan (Oughterard) – 1st Award

8. Enda Tierney (Oughterard) – 2nd Award

9. Tomás Ó Conghaile (Micheál Breathnachs) – 2nd Award

10. Sean Denvir (Micheál Breathnach) – 1st Award

11. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard) – 1st Award

12. Eric Lee (Oughterard) – 1st Award

13. Matthew Reddington (Dunmore McHales) – 1st Award

14. Ronan Mac Donnacha (Micheal Breathnach) – 2nd Award

15. Mark Ronaldson (Oranmore/Maree) – 2nd Award

The Breakdown…

Senior

6 Corofin

5 Tuam Stars

One each for An Spideal, Mountbellew/Moylough, Salthill/Knocknacarra and Moycullen



Intermediate

6 Oughterard

6 Micheál Bhreathnach

One each for Cortoon Shamrocks, Dunmore MacHales and Oranmore/Maree.