Claregalway Hotel Ladies Football Dream Teams announced

The Claregalway Hotel Ladies Football Dream Teams for 2019 have been announced, honouring the best fifteen players from the recent club championships in Galway at senior and intermediate level. The senior team is dominated by Seven-in-a-row champions and All Ireland finalists Kilkerrin/Clonberne who have 8 players on the team, with 4 from Claregalway, 2 from Maigh Cuilinn and 1 from Corofin.

The Intermediate team features players from no fewer than seven clubs, with champions Glenamaddy Williamstown rewarded with 7 players. Finalists Tuam/Cortoon have 3 players selected and there are also awards for players from Menlough/Skehana, Leitir Mór, Barna, Clonbur and St James.