Claregalway Hotel Galway LGFA Football Championships Draws 2020

Galway LGFA Football Championships Draws 2020

SENIOR

Group One

Caltra Cuans

Annaghdown

Glenamaddy/Williamstown

Claregalway

Group Two

Kilkerrin/Clonberne

Maigh Cuilinn

Dunmore McHales

Corofin

FIXTURES

Round One – August 15th

Group One

Caltra Cuans v Annaghdown

Glenamaddy/Williamstown v Claregalway

Group Two

Kilkerrin/Clonberne v Maigh Cuilinn

Dunmore McHales v Corofin

Round Two – August 22nd

Group One

Annaghdown v Glenamaddy/Williamstown

Claregalway v Caltra Cuans

Group Two

Maigh Cuilinn v Dunmore McHales

Corofin v Kilkerrin/Clonberne

Round Three – August 29th

Group One

Caltra Cuans v Glenamaddy/Williamstown

Annaghdown v Claregalway

Group Two

Kilkerrin/Clonberne v Dunmore McHales

Maigh Cuilinn v Corofin

Semi – Finals – September 12th – Result on the day

1st in Group One v 2nd in Group Two

2nd in Group One v 1st in Group Two

Final – September 19th – Result On The Day

INTERMEDIATE

Group One

Tuam/Cortoon

An Fhairche – Clonbur

Bearna

St Brendans

Group Two

Menlough/Skehana

Naomh Anna Leitir Mór

St James

Claregalway

FIXTURES

Round One – August 15th

Group One

Tuam/Cortoon v An Fhairce-Clonbur

Bearna v St Brendans

Group Two

Menlough/Skehana v Naomh Anna Leitir Mór

St James v Claregalway – Sunday September 16th

Round Two – August 22nd

Group One

St Brendans v Tuam/Cortoon

An Fhairche – Clonbur v Bearna

Group Two

Naomh Anna Leitir Mór v St James

Claregalway v Menlough/Skehana – Sunday September 16th

Round Three – August 29th

Group One

Tuam/Cortoon v Bearna

An Fhairche – Clonbur v St Brendans

Group Two

Menlough/Skehana v St James

Naomh Anna Leitir Mór v Claregalway – Sunday September 16th

Semi – Finals – September 13th – Result on the day

1st in Group One v 2nd in Group Two

2nd in Group One v 1st in Group Two

Final – September 19th/20th – Result On The Day

JUNIOR A

Group One

Caherlistrane

Naomh Mhuire

St Gabriels

St Marys

Group Two

Salthill/Knocknacarra

Mountbellew/Moylough

Grainne Mhaols

Milltown

FIXTURES

Round One – August 15th

Group One

Caherlistrane v Naomh Mhuire

St Gabriels v St Marys

Group Two

Salthill/Knocknacarra v Mountbellew/Moylough

Grainne Mhaols v Milltown

Round Two – August 22nd

Group One

Naomh Mhuire v St Gabriels

St Marys v Caherlistrane

Group Two

Mountbellew/Moylough v Grainne Mhaols

Milltown v Salthill/Knocknacarra

Round Three – August 29th

Group One

Caherlistrane v St Gabriels

Naomh Mhuire v St Marys

Group Two

Salthill/Knocknacarra v Grainne Mhaols

Mountbellew/Moylough v Milltown

Semi – Finals – September 12th – Result On The Day

1st in Group One v 2nd in Group Two

2nd in Group One v 1st in Group Two

Final – September 19th – Result On The Day

JUNIOR B

Group One

Glinsk

Monivea/Abbey

Kilkerrin/Clonberne

Kilconly

Group Two

St Furseys

Micheal Breathnach

Oughterard

FIXTURES

Round One – August 15th

Group One

Glinsk v Monivea/Abbey

Kilkerrin/Clonberne v Kilconly

Group Two

St Furseys v Micheal Breathnach

Oughterard – Bye

Round Two – August 22nd

Group One

Monivea/Abbey v Kilkerrin/Clonberne

Kilconly v Glinsk

Group Two

Micheal Breathnach v Oughterard

St Furseys – Bye

Round Three – August 29th

Group One

Glinsk v Kilkerrin/Clonberne

Monivea/Abbey v Kilconly

Group Two

Oughterard v St Furseys

Micheal Breathnach – Bye

Semi – Finals – September 12th – Result On The day

1st in Group One v 2nd in Group Two

2nd in Group One v 1st in Group Two

Final – September 19th – Result On The Day

JUNIOR C

Group One

Dunmore McHales

An Cheathrú Rua

Caltra Cuans

Na Piarsaigh

Group Two

St James

Naomh Mhuire

Loughrea

Ballinasloe

Group Three

Killannin

Annaghdown

Gael Na Gaillimhe

Carna/Cashel

Oileáin Árann

FIXTURES

Round One – Sunday 16th August

Group One

Dunmore McHales v An Cheathrú Rua

Caltra Cuans v Na Piarsaigh

Group Two

Naomh Mhuire v St James

Loughrea v Ballinasloe

Group Three

Killannin v Carna/Cashel

Annaghdown v Gael Na Gaillimhe

Oileáin Árann – Bye

Round Two – Sunday 23rd August

Group One

Na Piarsaigh v an Cheathrú Rua

Dunmore McHales v Caltra Cuans

Group Two

Ballinasloe v Naomh Mhuire

St James v Loughrea

Group Three

Gael Na Gaillimhe v Killannin

Carna/Cashel v Oileáin Árann

Annaghdown – Bye

Round Three – Sunday 29th August

Group One

Dunmore McHales v Na Piarsaigh

Caltra Cuans v An Cheathrú Rua

Group Two

St James v Ballinasloe

Naomh Mhuire v Loughrea

Group Three

Oileáin Árann v Gael Na Gaillimhe

Killannin v Annaghdown

Carna/Cashel – Bye

Group Three Round Four – Sunday 13th September

Annaghdown v Oileáin Árann

Gael Na Gaillimhe v Carna/Cashel

Killannin – Bye

Group Three Round Five – Sunday 20th September

Carna/Cashel v Annaghdown

Oileáin Árann v Killannin

Gael Na Gaillimhe – Bye

Junior C Quarter Finals – September 27th – Result On The Day

1st in Group Two and 1st in Group Three – Bye To Semi-Final

1st in Group One v 2nd in Group Two – (C)

2nd in Group One v 2nd in Group Three – (D)

Semi-Finals – Sunday October 4th – Result On The Day

1st in Group Two v C

1st in Group Three v D

Final – Sunday October 11th – Result On The Day