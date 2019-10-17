Claregalway Hotel County Senior Final 2019 – The Managers

This Sunday, Corofin and Tuam Stars will meet to decide the destination of the 2019 Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Championship.

Corofin are bidding to make it a magnificent seven, emulating the Tuam Stars team of the 1950’s and just one away from St Grellans Ballinasloe who won eight in a row between 1922 and 1929.

For both managers it is also a case of differences. Tuam stars manager Tommy Carton is in his first year in charge of the team while Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien is in his fourth final as manager, having taken over from Stephen Rochford in 2015.

Both managers spoke to Galway Bay FM Sport in the run-up to Sunday’s Final.

We first hear from Tuam Stars manager Tommy Carton. He spoke to Tommy Devane.

We now hear from Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien. He spoke to Kevin Dwyer and told Kevin it was great to be back in the County Final.

Throw in on Sunday is at 3.30 and is Live here on Galway Bay FM.