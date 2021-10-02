Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship – Saturday Update

The final round of group games in the Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships might only be at the half way stage on Saturday evening but already we now know six of the eight teams who are through to the Quarter Final draw on Monday night. We also know three of the eight Senior teams into the Quarter Final draw.

Senior Championship

SFC Group One

Three of the four teams could have made the Quarter Finals by finishing in the top two. In the end, Killannin and Tuam Stars won through to book their places in the last eight.

Killannin 1-15 St. James 1-13

Tuam Stars 0-9 Cortoon Shamrocks 0-5

(Killannin and Tuam Stars through to quarter finals)

SFC Group Three

County champions Maigh Cuilinn are already through to the quarter finals and they made certain with a comfortable win over An Cheathru Rua. A draw will be enough for Annaghdown against Claregalway on Sunday afternoon but a win for Claregalway will also see them through.

Maigh Cuilinn 4-18 An Cheathru Rua 0-8

Annaghdown v Claregalway (Sun 3.45pm Tuam Stadium)

Still to be played

SFC Group Two

Final Round on Sunday at 3.45pm

Milltown v St Michaels (Kenny Park)

Mountbellew/Moylough v An Spideal (Pearse Stadium)

Bottom side Milltown can still make the quarter finals with a win over St Michaels, while a draw will be good enough for the city side to advance. An Spideal will have to beat table toppers Mountbellew Moylough to go through, but a draw could be enough if Milltown beat St Michaels.

SFC Group Four

Final Round on Sunday at 1.45pm

Corofin v Monivea Abbey (Kenny Park)

Caherlistrane v Oughterard (Tuam Stadium)

Salthill Knocknacarra v Barna (Pearse Stadium)

Corofin look assured of a quarter final place with a strong scoring difference and maximum points, even if they lose to Monivea Abbey. The winner of Caherlistrane and Oughterard will fancy their chances of going through, but if Barna can defeat the already eliminated Salthill Knocknacarra their head to head win over Oughterard and superior scoring difference to Caherlistrane might be decisive. The top two teams qualify, but if two teams are level on points for qualification purposes the winner of the head to head will go through. If more than two are level on points, score difference WILL be used.

Intermediate Championship

With three groups now concluded in the Intermediate Football Championship, we now know six of the eight Quarter Finalists.

IFC Group A

A dramatic final day that saw Headford lose out on a Quarter Final spot by virtue of a late draw with St Gabriel’s. Naomh Anna Leitir Mor’s win over Micheal Breathnach sent them top of the group with Micheal Breathnach joining them in the Quarter Final draw following Headford’s draw.

Headford 1-9 St. Gabriel’s 0-12

Naomh Anna Leitir Mór 3-14 Micheal Breathnach 1-11

(Naomh Anna Leitir Mor and Micheal Breathnach through to the Quarter Finals).

IFC Group B

Kilkerrin/Clonberne’s late win over Kilconly saw them put neighbours Glenamaddy into the Quarter Final despite a heavy defeat for the Glen man at the hands of an impressive Oileain Arann side who sent out a big marker for the rest of the Championship.

Oileain Arann 3-15 Glenamaddy 0-8

Kilkerrin/Clonberne 1-10 Kilconly 0-11

(Glenamaddy and Oileain Arann through to the Quarter Finals)

IFC Group C

Going into this game, there were a host of permutations.

If Dunmore and Corofin both won, the top two in the group would come down to score difference between those two teams and Oranmore Maree. However, Williamstown’s win over Corofin and Dunmore’s win over Oranmore/Maree was not enough for Williamstown to qualify but it was enough to knock Corofin out and Dunmore’s win saw them join Oranmore/Maree in the last eight.

Williamstown 1-7 Corofin 0-9

Dunmore MacHales 1-8 Oranmore/Maree 0-9

(Dunmore McHales and Oranmore-Maree through to the Quarter Finals)

Intermediate Championship State of play

Oileain Arann, Micheal Breathnach, Glenamaddy, Naomh Anna Leitir Mor, Oranmore/Maree and Dunmore McHales are into Quarter Finals.

2 Third Place teams go into relegation play-offs with bottom 4 teams.

Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Headford not 100% safe yet

Best 2 third place teams are safe.

Other 2 into play-offs

Still to be played

IFC Group D

Final Round on Sunday at 12 noon:

St Brendans v Menlough (Mountbellew)

Killererin v Caltra (Ballygar).

St Brendans look good to qualify regardless of Sunday’s result, thanks to a strong score difference and maximum points so far. Menlough know a win would give them a big chance of going through as they are 7 points better off than Killererin in the scoring difference stakes. Caltra would need to beat Killererin and St Brendans to beat Menlough to have any outside chance.