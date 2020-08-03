Claregalway Hotel County Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Reports

Round One of the Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships delivered some big results for a variety of reasons with many teams making serious claims in both championships.
Galway Bay FM Sport were at all the games over the weekend and here are the reports of those games….
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship
Corofin 7-17 Oughterard 0-11
Report: Tommy Devane
Killannin 0-11 Claregalway 0-10
Report: Darren Kelly
Moycullen 3-12 Micheal Breathnach 1-6
Report: Tommy Devane
Barna 2-7 An Spidéal 0-10
Report: Mike Rafferty
Milltown 0-10 An Cheathru Rua 1-6
Report: Darren Kelly
Caherlistrane 1-9 Tuam Stars 1-7
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Salthill Knocknacarra 3-13 St Michaels 0-10
Report: Darren Kelly
Mountbellew Moylough 1-7 Annaghdown 0-8
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship
Kilkerrin Clonberne 3-14 Killererin 0-7
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Kilconly 2-10 Oranmore Maree 0-16
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Williamstown 1-14 St Gabriels 0-8
Report: Paul Shaughnessy
Cortoon Shamrocks 1-12 Headford 2-6
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Dunmore McHales 3-17 Corofin 0-9
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Oileain Arann 0-19 Menlough 2-9
Report: Tommy Devane
Leitir Mór 1-16 Glenamaddy 3-7
Report: Tomas Keating
Caltra 3-8 Carna Cashel 1-11
Report: Darren Kelly