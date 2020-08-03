Claregalway Hotel County Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Reports

Round One of the Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships delivered some big results for a variety of reasons with many teams making serious claims in both championships.

Galway Bay FM Sport were at all the games over the weekend and here are the reports of those games….

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship

Corofin 7-17 Oughterard 0-11

Killannin 0-11 Claregalway 0-10

Moycullen 3-12 Micheal Breathnach 1-6

Barna 2-7 An Spidéal 0-10

Milltown 0-10 An Cheathru Rua 1-6

Caherlistrane 1-9 Tuam Stars 1-7

Salthill Knocknacarra 3-13 St Michaels 0-10

Mountbellew Moylough 1-7 Annaghdown 0-8

Claregalway Hotel Intermediate Football Championship

Kilkerrin Clonberne 3-14 Killererin 0-7

Kilconly 2-10 Oranmore Maree 0-16

Williamstown 1-14 St Gabriels 0-8

Cortoon Shamrocks 1-12 Headford 2-6

Dunmore McHales 3-17 Corofin 0-9

Oileain Arann 0-19 Menlough 2-9

Leitir Mór 1-16 Glenamaddy 3-7

Caltra 3-8 Carna Cashel 1-11

