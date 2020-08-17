Claregalway Hotel County Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Reports

It was an exciting weekend in the Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships with several dramatic games and a shock or two along the way.

Galway Bay FM Sport were there throughout the weekend and here are the reports from all the games covered.

Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Championship

Barna 0-13 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-11

Report: Tommy Devane

Moycullen 4-9 Annaghdown 2-14

Report: Darren Kelly

St James 3-20 Milltown 2-16

Report: Ollie Turner

St Michael’s 1-9 An Spidéal 0-10

Report: Tommy Devane

Oughterard 2-14 Monivea-Abbey 2-13

Report: Darren Kelly

Claregalway 4-12 Caherlistrane 0-10

Report: Kevin Dwyer

Mountbellew/Moylough 0-22 Mícheál Breathnach 2-7

Report: Darren Kelly

Tuam Stars 0-14 Killannin 1-9

Report: Tommy Devane

Claregalway Hotel County Intermediate Football Championship

Glenamaddy 2-8 Kilconly 1-11

Report: Kevin Dwyer

Oranmore-Maree 2-17 Naomh Anna Leitir Mór 1-16

Report: Mike Rafferty

Killererin 2-17 St Gabriel’s 1-11

Report: Ivan Smyth

Dunmore McHales 2-17 Menlough 0-10

Report: Kevin Dwyer

Headford 3-23 Carna/Cashel 0-5

Report: Tomas Keating

Cortoon Shamrocks 1-15 Caltra 1-9

Report: Kevin Dwyer

Oileáin Árainn 0-13 Corofin 2-6

Report: Mike Rafferty

Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-17 Williamstown 0-8

Report: Tomas Keating