Claregalway Hotel County Senior And Intermediate Football Championship Reports

It was an exciting weekend in the Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships with several dramatic games and a shock or two along the way.
Galway Bay FM Sport were there throughout the weekend and here are the reports from all the games covered.
Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Championship
Barna 0-13 Salthill-Knocknacarra 0-11
Report: Tommy Devane
Moycullen 4-9 Annaghdown 2-14
Report: Darren Kelly
St James 3-20 Milltown 2-16
Report: Ollie Turner
St Michael’s 1-9 An Spidéal 0-10
Report: Tommy Devane
Oughterard 2-14 Monivea-Abbey 2-13
Report: Darren Kelly
Claregalway 4-12 Caherlistrane 0-10
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Mountbellew/Moylough 0-22 Mícheál Breathnach 2-7
Report: Darren Kelly
Tuam Stars 0-14 Killannin 1-9
Report: Tommy Devane
Claregalway Hotel County Intermediate Football Championship
Glenamaddy 2-8 Kilconly 1-11
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Oranmore-Maree 2-17 Naomh Anna Leitir Mór 1-16
Report: Mike Rafferty
Killererin 2-17 St Gabriel’s 1-11
Report: Ivan Smyth
Dunmore McHales 2-17 Menlough 0-10
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Headford 3-23 Carna/Cashel 0-5
Report: Tomas Keating
Cortoon Shamrocks 1-15 Caltra 1-9
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Oileáin Árainn 0-13 Corofin 2-6
Report: Mike Rafferty
Kilkerrin-Clonberne 1-17 Williamstown 0-8
Report: Tomas Keating