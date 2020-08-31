Claregalway Hotel Football Championships Reports From The Weekend

The Final Round of Games in the Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships provided no shortage of drama and excitement as the eight Quarter Finalists in both championships were decided.
Here are the reports from those games at the weekend
Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship
Group 1
Barna 0-13 St Michaels 0-11 at Pearse Stadium
Report: Darren Kelly
Salthill/Knocknacarra 0-16 An Spidéal 1-12 at Moycullen
Report: Mike Rafferty
Group Two
Moycullen 4-14 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-9 at Tuam Stadium
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Annaghdown 1-15 Micheal Breathnach 1-11 at The Prairie
Report: Tommy Devane
Group 3
Tuam Stars 1-18 Claregalway 1-12 at Tuam Stadium
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Killannin 1-13 Caherlistrane 2-7 at Pearse Stadium
Report: Tommy Devane
Group Four Play Offs
Corofin 0-16 An Cheathru Rua 0-6 7pm at Pearse Stadium
Report: Darren Kelly
St James 3-16 Oughterard 1-14 at Pearse Stadium
Report: Tommy Devane
Senior Relegation Play Off
Milltown 1-13 Monivea/Abbey 1-10 at Barnaderg
Report: Tomas Keating
The four teams through to the Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals are: Corofin, St James, Salthill/Knocknacarra, Bearna, Tuam Stars, Killannin, Maigh Cuilinn and Mountbellew/Moylough.
Claregalway Hotel County Intermediate Football Championship
Group A
Kilconly 2-10 Leitir Mór 0-12 at Pearse Stadium
Report: Ollie Turner
Oranmore Maree 2-10 Glenamaddy 3-6 at Tuam Stadium
Report: Kevin Dwyer
Group B
Kilkerrin/Clonberne 4-20 St Gabriels 0-12 at Duggan Park
Report: Darren Kelly
Killererin 0-11 Williamstown 0-6 at Milltown
Report: Paul Shaughnessy
Group C
Caltra 1-10 Headford 1-10 3pm at Corofin
Report: Tommy Devane
Group D
Corofin 2-11 Menlough 0-11 at Barnaderg
Report: Tomas Keating
Dunmore MacHales 3-10 Oileáin Árainn 1-12 at Tuam Stadium
Report: Kevin Dwyer
The Eight teams through to the Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Finals are: Oranmore/Maree, Kilconly, Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Killererin, Cortoon Shamrocks, Headford, Dunmore McHales and Oileain Arann.