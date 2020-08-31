Claregalway Hotel Football Championships Reports From The Weekend

The Final Round of Games in the Claregalway Hotel County Senior and Intermediate Football Championships provided no shortage of drama and excitement as the eight Quarter Finalists in both championships were decided.

Here are the reports from those games at the weekend

Claregalway Hotel Senior Football Championship

Group 1

Barna 0-13 St Michaels 0-11 at Pearse Stadium

Report: Darren Kelly

Salthill/Knocknacarra 0-16 An Spidéal 1-12 at Moycullen

Report: Mike Rafferty

Group Two

Moycullen 4-14 Mountbellew/Moylough 1-9 at Tuam Stadium

Report: Kevin Dwyer

Annaghdown 1-15 Micheal Breathnach 1-11 at The Prairie

Report: Tommy Devane

Group 3

Tuam Stars 1-18 Claregalway 1-12 at Tuam Stadium

Report: Kevin Dwyer

Killannin 1-13 Caherlistrane 2-7 at Pearse Stadium

Report: Tommy Devane

Group Four Play Offs

Corofin 0-16 An Cheathru Rua 0-6 7pm at Pearse Stadium

Report: Darren Kelly

St James 3-16 Oughterard 1-14 at Pearse Stadium

Report: Tommy Devane

Senior Relegation Play Off

Milltown 1-13 Monivea/Abbey 1-10 at Barnaderg

Report: Tomas Keating

The four teams through to the Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals are: Corofin, St James, Salthill/Knocknacarra, Bearna, Tuam Stars, Killannin, Maigh Cuilinn and Mountbellew/Moylough.

Claregalway Hotel County Intermediate Football Championship

Group A

Kilconly 2-10 Leitir Mór 0-12 at Pearse Stadium

Report: Ollie Turner

Oranmore Maree 2-10 Glenamaddy 3-6 at Tuam Stadium

Report: Kevin Dwyer

Group B

Kilkerrin/Clonberne 4-20 St Gabriels 0-12 at Duggan Park

Report: Darren Kelly

Killererin 0-11 Williamstown 0-6 at Milltown

Report: Paul Shaughnessy

Group C

Caltra 1-10 Headford 1-10 3pm at Corofin

Report: Tommy Devane

Group D

Corofin 2-11 Menlough 0-11 at Barnaderg

Report: Tomas Keating

Dunmore MacHales 3-10 Oileáin Árainn 1-12 at Tuam Stadium

Report: Kevin Dwyer

The Eight teams through to the Intermediate Football Championship Quarter Finals are: Oranmore/Maree, Kilconly, Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Killererin, Cortoon Shamrocks, Headford, Dunmore McHales and Oileain Arann.