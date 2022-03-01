Claregalway girls qualify for Senior Cup Final

CLAREGALWAY COLLEGE’S winning streak continues as they put in a solid performance to overcome Scoil Mhuire in Ray MacSharry Park, Sligo on Monday in the FAI Schools Senior Girls National Cup Semi Final.

Paddy Carr’s side were understrength as they were missing four of their starting eleven for this encounter which boasted Under 17 Internationals, sisters Jodie and Keri Loughrey and Under 19 International Emma Doherty. Similarly, Claregalway had Under 19 International duo Shauna Brennan and Kate Slevin lining out as well as the impressive Elisha Bohan and Alannah Griffin.

The Connacht Champions could have went ahead ten minutes in as Bohan’s long range effort hit the woodwork. Some impressive goalkeeping from Buncrana’s Hollie Ferguson kept her team in contention as they sustained plenty of pressure in the opening quarter. It was scoreless at the interval.

The game came to life as the second half kicked off, with Bria McGILLOWAY slotting home in the opening minute of the second half. However their lead was short lived as Alannah GRIFFIN headed home from a Kate Slevin corner to equalise seven minutes later. Three minutes on, the Galway side lead through Captain Shauna BRENNAN’S header as she nodded past Ferguson. Their third goal came from the spot with Kate SLEVIN converting just past the hour mark.

Joy Erugo had a wonderful chance to extend the Westerners lead but she dragged her effort wide of the mark. And Michaela McGough saw her strike nick off the far post following good work from Brennan ten minutes from time. Ferguson was called into action again eight minutes from time with a triple save to deny Michaela McGough, Joy Erugo and Ava Sweeney.

Sinead Walsh’s outfit will now face old rivals Presentation SS, Thurles in the showcase final next Wednesday at 1pm.

CLAREGALWAY COLLEGE | Leah O’Halloran, Chloe Flaherty, Eabha O’Riordan, Alannah Griffin, Isabel Claffey, Kate Slevin, Shauna Brennan (Captain), Elisha Bohan, Joy Erugo, Michaela McGough, Ava Sweeney

SUBS | Ruby Duggan for Bohan (77), Ciara Hegerty for Sweeney (77)

TEACHER | Sinead Walsh



SCOIL MHUIRE, BUNCRANA | Hollie Ferguson, Niamh Harkin, Ciara McGee, Katelyn Doherty, Aoibheann Doherty, Keri Loughrey, Louise Gallanagh, Jodie Loughrey, Emma Doherty (Captain), Leah McCarron, Bria McGilloway

SUBS | Aine McCallion for McGee (65), Sadh McGrath for McCarron (53), Niamh Corry, Ciara McGonagle for Doherty (HT), Molly Boyd

TEACHER | Paddy Carr

MATCH OFFICIAL | John Barry (Sligo)