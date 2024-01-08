Claregalway GAA Club’s Win A Dream Holiday Draw Reaches Remarkable Conclusion

Claregalway GAA Club is delighted to announce the conclusion of its much-anticipated Win a Dream Holiday Draw, which captured the imagination of participants and supporters alike since its inception in September. The grand finale, held on January 2nd at the Claregalway Hotel, marked the pinnacle of excitement as Wayne Fitzgerald emerged as the fortunate winner of the dream holiday valued at an impressive €20,000.

The dynamic hosting duo, Ronan Lardner and Hector, skillfully guided the evening’s festivities, keeping the atmosphere lively and engaging. The event’s guest of honour, Mayor Eddie Hoare, added a touch of prestige, making the entire evening a celebration of community spirit and collective achievement.

Senior Club Chairperson Shane Moylan expressed his satisfaction, stating, “I am truly thrilled to see Wayne Fitzgerald clinching the dream holiday, and I believe this prize will create lasting memories for him and his family.”

This spectacular event not only brought joy to Wayne Fitzgerald but also bestowed good fortune upon five additional winners of bonus draws held from September to December. The esteemed list of winners includes Maureen Curran, John Cadden, Frank McGrath, Shane Killeen, and Maeve Moran.

Moylan further acknowledged, “The dedication of our club members and the support from local businesses, such as Hughes Supervalu, Rafterys Centra, Glynns Centra, Mace (Carnmore), Tesco Oranmore, LIDL Oranmore, Briarhill Shopping Centre, and the Galway Shopping Centre (Headford Road), has been instrumental in the success of this draw.”

He added, “We extend our sincere appreciation to Paul Byrnes Media for his invaluable guidance throughout the campaign, contributing significantly to the draw’s success.”

“The funds raised will play a pivotal role in the ongoing enhancement of our facilities in Knockdoemore and Lakeview, ensuring a better sporting experience for our members,” Moylan emphasised.

Claregalway GAA Club is immensely proud of the overwhelming support received from the community, and the resounding success of the Win a Dream Holiday Draw is a testament to the strength and unity of Claregalway and its surrounding areas. As the club looks forward to the year ahead, it does so with gratitude and excitement, fuelled by the success of this remarkable initiative.

The club extends heartfelt thanks to the dedicated draw committee, comprised of Shane Moylan, Elaine Goldrick, James Parker, and JP Kilbane. Their dedication and hard work over the past few months have been instrumental in transforming the Win a Dream Holiday Draw from a vision into a remarkable reality.