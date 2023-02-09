Claregalway GAA Celebrates Underage Success

The achievements of Claregalway’s Minor A and B teams, who won their County titles in 2021 and the Under 15 team, who won the All Ireland Feile Title in 2022, were celebrated on Saturday the 4th of February at an event in Lakeview.

Players from these groups received their medals on the night from the various competitions they were victorious in.

The Minor A and B teams had won the A and B county championships within a few hours of each other on Saturday the 13th of November 2021. A feat never achieved before in Galway football.

The Under 15 Feile team from 2022 won the John West National Feile in Dublin on the 2nd of July 2022.

Shane Moylan, chairperson of the Senior Club, thanked all for attending and outlined the significant achievements of the group of young men in attendance. He went on to thank the main sponsors of the groups, Roots Café – Claregalway, Q Financial Advisors – Galway and Tecron Galway.

Memories of the teams’ exploits were retold by James Concannon, Paul Concannon and Shaun Morgan who managed each of the teams. The coaching and backroom teams for each of the groups were thanked for their work with these teams over the years.

Presentations were also made to our 6 Galway All Ireland Minor players who won the Minor All Ireland with Galway in 2022; Cillian Trayers, Éanna Monaghan, Eoin Geraghty, Jack Lonergan, Owen Morgan & Ryan Flaherty.

The club also presented Jack Glynn with an award in recognition of their achievements last year, winning the GPA GAA Young Player of the year! Jack also gave some great words of advice to the younger players who were in attendance.

Thanks to Hector Ó hEochagáin, the MC for the night, Patrick Dinneen for the photos, Jack Glynn who presented the medals & Treat Cafe for the tasty food!